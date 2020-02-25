Ryan Newman: NASCAR Fans Share Disappointment He Won’t Be Racing Sunday After Hospital Release

Ryan Newman will not be racing this Sunday as he continues to heal from his head injury sustained in the Daytona 500. While NASCAR fans are glad that Newman is on the road to recovery, many are disappointed that he will not be back on the track this weekend.

Newman issued a lengthy public statement to reporters this week about his crash, his recovery and his return to the sport of motor racing. While he will not be on the track on Sunday, he intends to come back eventually.

“I’ve spoken with Jack Roush and he has assured me that the #6 car will be waiting and ready for my return,” Newman said. “I’m looking forward to getting behind the wheel and battling for another race win in the Roush Fenway Ford.”

Roush Fenway president Steve Newmark read Newman’s statement for him this Sunday, and added a hopeful not about the recovery time. He said that the head injury should not stop Newman from being a serious competitor this year.

“Ryan’s objectives have not changed this year. His goal is to win the 2020 Cup Championship,” he said. This gave some fans hope that Newman would be racing on Sunday in the Auto Club 400. Instead, his fill-in Ross Chastain will continue to take his place on the Roush Fenway team.

While Newman’s recovery has still been remarkable, fans flooded social media with their disappointment that he will not be back behind the wheel this weekend. Here is what Twitter is saying about Newman’s second weekend off for recovery.

Missed

Going to miss @RyanJNewman this weekend 😥. But so thankful he was able to walk out of Halifax and in my favorite way… 💜No Shoes💜!! Lovin it! And with those beautiful baby girls! — Cyndihenderson (@Jcdaisies98) February 21, 2020

Fans said that they are going to miss seeing Newman at this weekend’s race. They are particularly eager for him to return to the sport after the triumphant video of him leaving the hospital, but some are admitting that it is reasonable to take some time away.

‘Can’t Wait’

I can’t wait to cheer on @RyanJNewman …I’m a HUGE HUGE fan — Sonya (@Sonya_61995) February 23, 2020

Some fans are focusing on the positive, remaking on how eager they are to cheer Newman on when he eventually gets back. Whether it takes another week or another month, his fans said that they will be waiting for him.

‘Speedy Recovery’

@RyanJNewman Hope your feeling little better. Wish you a speedy recovery.. We will miss you this weekend.. We are just glad your ok. — Brett V. (@VolkmeierBrett) February 21, 2020

Fans sent thoughts and prayers to Newman and his family before, and they continue to do so now. Many wished the racecar driver a speedy recovery.

Medical Specifics

Head injury. — Sue ⭐️ ⭐️ ⭐️ (@Sosiouxmi) February 23, 2020

Fans discussed the specifics of Newman’s injury among themselves, trying to infer some information about how long he might be away or how badly he might have been hurt. There was no clear consensus on when he might be back, though some on Twitter had their own experiences with similar injuries.

‘Heal 100%’

I really hope that he doesn’t rush back too soon and lets his head injury heal 100%. Racing only last for a while, his mental faculties need to last him a lifetime. — Dogtown Darren (@DogtownDarren) February 23, 2020

There were fan who thought that the longer Newman was away from NASCAR, the better, as it meant he would recovery more fully. They hoped the 42-year-old would be able to stay in the race for years to come, and they said that a slow and patient recovery was key.

Close Calls

Steve Newmark thanks NASCAR and the industry for the overwhelming support Ryan Newman and Roush received in the aftermath of the crash. He also lauds Chip Ganassi and Chevy exec Jim Campbell for allowing Ross Chastain to fill in during Newman’s absence. — Jordan Bianchi (@Jordan_Bianchi) February 23, 2020

While Newman’s head injury is no small thing, some remarked on the other hazards he narrowly avoided. Between the impact of his crash, the tumbling through the air and the flames on his engine, Newman came out relatively well from his Daytona 500 disaster.

Fill-in

No one could ever take the place of Ryan Newman on the track, and I can’t wait to have him back. As we continue to pray for a full and speedy recovery, I’ll do my best to make him and everyone at Roush Fenway Racing proud. #RocketMan https://t.co/Y26pb3rEr2 — Ross Chastain (@RossChastain) February 19, 2020

Finally, many fans looked at the glass as half-full when they heard Newman would be off this weekend, as it meant Ross Chastain would be allowed to race in his place. Fans prepared to cheer on the driver who will be behind the wheel of the Roush Fenway No. 6 Ford.

The Auto Club 400 airs live on Sunday, March 1 at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox.