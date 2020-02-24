Ryan Newman and NASCAR Fans Have Serious Head Injury Questions After Daytona 500 Crash

Following his intense crash one week ago at the Daytona 500, Ryan Newman and NASCAR fans had some serious questions about his condition — specifically whether or not he suffered head injuries. After another car connected with his in the final lap of the race, Newman spun out and flipped, and then went sliding after being hit by a second car. He was quickly rushed to the hospital, where it was determined that his injuries were serious, but not life-threatening. After a couple days of being observed by doctors, he was cleared of any significant issues, and released from the hospital.

Newman has since spoken out and revealed the extent of his injuries, saying, "I was fortunate to avoid any internal organ damage or broken bones. I did sustain a head injury for which I'm currently being treated."

"The doctors have been pleased with my progression over the last few days," he added, per NBC 7.

Ahead of the news, however, fans were very concerned about the state of his health, with many wondering if he'd suffered any serious head injuries.

