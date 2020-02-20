Krissie Newman Fans Call for Her and Husband Ryan to ‘Reconcile’, but Social Media Sparks up a Debate

Krissie Newman announced last week that she and her husband, NASCAR star Ryan Newman are separating after 16 years of marriage. However, with Ryan being involved in a crash at the Daytona 500 on Monday night, fans want the couple to reconcile. Krissie posted a video of Ryan walking out of the hospital with his two daughters and one fan said he hopes the two can work things out and remain together.

Hope you guys can realize life is short and reconcile! 🙏 — Terry McCurry (@Sam25sDad) February 19, 2020

Once the fan said that it led to other Twitter users debating about the relationship.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I Agree With That,” one fan wrote. “Not to harp on it but I remember something like ‘for better or worse’ Well Now, we’ve seen the worse. Time For The Better.”

“Let’s not go there that’s family business,” another fan wrote.

Have not seen or heard one person, even on Twitter advocating for that! 🙄 — Terry McCurry (@Sam25sDad) February 19, 2020

“Just be thankful that Ryan survived this horrific event and stay the hell out of their personal business,” another person added.

“I would never imagine someone simply saying that he hopes a couple, a family, could reconcile, would be met with so much vitriol,” another Twitter user stated. “Seriously, ‘I hope you guys can reconcile.’ That’s so bad? That’s about as bad as; ‘Get well soon.’”

It’s not known why the couple is separating, but both Krissie and Newman announced the news on Twitter just days before the Daytona 500.

“After 16 years of marriage, Ryan and I have decided to amicably separate,” Krissie’s statement read. “We will continue to jointly raise our girls, while remaining friends and continuing to work together supporting [charitable organization] Rescue Ranch. Thank you for the years of support and friendship. We ask that our daughters’ privacy be respected during this time.”

The couple originally met in 2001 on a blind date that was set up by Krissie’s grandmother. They got married in 2004 and they had two daughters together: Brooklyn Sage Newman, 10, and Ashlyn Olivia Newman, 7.

While some fans want the couple to reconcile, the focus right now is getting Ryan 100 percent healthy. Getting out of the hospital is a big step, but Ryan will not race in the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday and it’s not known when he’ll return to action.