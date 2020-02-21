Ryan Newman Daytona 500 Crash: James Woods Speaks out About Hospital Exit Video With Daughters

Ryan Newman surprised a lot of fans on Wednesday when he walked out of the hospital following his horrifying accident to close the Daytona 500. Newman’s car was launched into the air and caught fire during the final moments of the race, casting a gloomy shadow over the conclusion of NASCAR’s marquee event.

Newman was filmed walking out of the hospital with his socks on and his daughters on each side of him. The sight elicited several cheers from fans online and a sigh of relief.

Videos by PopCulture.com

One of those fans was Hollywood actor James Woods. The Casino and Salvador actor retweeted the video to his account on Thursday and echoed words from other fans in the process.

This is incredible… Ryan Newman has left the hospital!!

pic.twitter.com/VJ8qoKlXV5 — Carpe Donktum🔹 (@CarpeDonktum) February 19, 2020

“This guy is made of stainless steel and pure heart!” Woods wrote on Twitter along with a hashtag with Newman’s name.

Woods’ praise is similar to what many other fans have mentioned, including photos from Newman’s first outing since leaving the hospital. The NASCAR star posed for some photos and was called a “walking miracle” after surviving the horrific accident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sunshine Staudt (@sunnystaudt) on Feb 20, 2020 at 10:48am PST

Jeff Gordon called the accident a wake-up call for fans and drivers of today’s NASCAR. The severity of the crash and Newman’s recovery show how far the sport has come since Gordon was a top driver.

“We’ve become so accustomed to cars flipping, sliding in a shower of sparks at these big tracks, then the drivers climb out and wave to the crowd… because THEY ALWAYS CAN,” Gordon wrote on Twitter. “Monday’s finish was a jarring wakeup call to everyone who loves the sport.”

Several fans chimed in on Woods’ post to celebrate along with the actor.

“Some of the wrecks were bad, I loved [Earnhardt], he was the best I ever saw. Stopped watching after that,” one fan wrote, citing the death of Dale Earnhardt during the Daytona 500 back in 2001.

“I teared up with relief when I saw this. Many prayers it wouldn’t be another Dale,” a second added.

“He’s tough as nails,” another commented.

“At first, I thought the worst. Then, because of no updates, I thought he might be paralyzed. This – this is a miracle. I am so happy for him and those who love him,” a fourth wrote.

There has been no announcement for when Newman will return to the driver’s seat and he will be replaced by Ross Chastain for the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.