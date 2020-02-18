Ryan Newman: Every Daytona 500 Crash Detail We Know So Far

During the 2020 Daytona 500, driver Ryan Newman suffered a terrible crash that has had fans worried sick for his wellbeing. Following the terrifying ordeal, many took to social media to express their support of Newman, with WWE star Sheamus tweeting, “My thoughts are with Ryan Newman & his family right now. Devastated at the news of his crash at Daytona 500. Such a brave & awesome guy.” Fellow NASCAR driver JJ Yeley added, “I can’t even properly form a thought other than hoping and praying for Ryan and his family right now.”

Praying for Ryan Newman, his family and the entire NASCAR community tonight. Sending well wishes for a fast recovery! #Prayers4Newman — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) February 18, 2020

“You don’t have to be a NASCAR fan. You don’t even have to like sports. We all need to send positive vibes and prayers to Ryan Newman. He’s a father and husband. His family needs him. Hope he is okay,” wrote another user.

Pre-Crash

The Daytona 500 kicked off on Sunday, but was rained out and had to be postponed until the following day.

On Monday afternoon, the race resumed, and all was going well until the final lap.

What Went Wrong

Newman had been in the lead, but during that final lap, driver Ryan Blaney made contact with Newman’s car and set off the frightening chain of events.

Newman’s car began to spin out, and then it flipped over, eventually being hit on its driver’s side by Corey LaJoie’s vehicle.

Newman’s car then slid on its roof quite a distance along the track and came to a stop in a side area.

Caught on Tape

Here is the final lap of the Daytona 500 in which Ryan Newman’s car was flipped at the line.



We will continue to keep you updated on his status as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/qkEwQBpoP0 — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

The whole crash was caught on tape, and had many talking.

“This is the WORST hit on Drivers side I’ve ever witnessed… I dont see how anyone could survive it,” one fan tweeted. “I’m praying for Ryan Newman tonight, please everyone do the same.”

Aftermath

Within seconds of Newman’s car coming to a stop, NASCAR emergency personnel were on the scene.

First responders can bee seen putting out fires and doing their best to check on his condition.

Newman’s team also rushed to the crash site to check on their friend and driver.

Current Condition

An update from NASCAR and Roush Fenway Racing on Ryan Newman: https://t.co/58xUO0j10T — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) February 18, 2020

An update on Newman’s status was issued by NASCAR, revealing, “Ryan Newman is being treated at Halifax Medical Center.”

“He is in serious condition, but doctors have indicated his injuries are not life threatening,” the update added. At this time, no announcement has been made as to exactly what injuries Newman suffered.

Fan Response

Fans have since been issuing support for Newman, in the wake of his health condition update, with one writing, “Very good to hear that the injuries to Ryan Newman at the DAYTONA 500 appear to be non life threatening.

“After seeing the carnage to his car, I think we were all scared of what the news might be,” the fan added. “Please continue to send thoughts and prayers for a fast recovery.”

“Thank Almighty God that Ryan Newman is still w/us today. We’re praying for his improving condition. Praise for all the emergency workers & personnel who rescued, transported, & treated the Rocketman,” another fan tweeted.

Daytona 500 Winner

First a foremost I want to give well wishes and prayers to @RyanJNewman. I had absolutely NO IDEA of the severity of the crash until I got to victory lane. There’s very little communication after the finish and i had already unhooked my radio. It’s not anyone’s fault. 🙏Rocket — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 18, 2020

After Newman’s terrible crash, Denny Hamlin went on to win the Daytona 500.

He expressed support for Newman, calling him “tough,” and adding that he ands his team were all “praying for Ryan.”