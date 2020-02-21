Ryan Newman Crash: Denny Hamlin Posts ‘Ridiculous’ Photo After Daytona 500 Wreck

Denny Hamlin is loving the fact he has won the Daytona 500 for the second consecutive year, but what he’s not enjoying is people getting his name wrong. Hamlin recently posted a photo on Twitter which was a receipt from a restaurant. The receipt had Hamlin’s name on it, but his first name was spelled “Denni.” In the tweet, he indicated that the constant name misspelling was getting “ridiculous.”

I mean this is just getting ridiculous pic.twitter.com/INSQAzQpNG — Denny Hamlin (@dennyhamlin) February 20, 2020

Once fans saw this, they had some fun with Hamlin on Twitter.

Donny, you just won the Daytona 500! Don’t be so upset. Seriously, great win, DENNY! — TheMHL (@TheMHL1) February 20, 2020

Maybe saying 3x Daytona 500 Champ is easier 🤷‍♂️ — Homestead-Miami Speedway (@HomesteadMiami) February 20, 2020

“And it’s such an easy name,” one fan wrote. Denny… Its easy D-E-N-N-Y … Holy crap people need to get this thing right. DENNY… Not Denni not Dany not Danny!!! Phew… Anyway good Luck this season Mr. Hemlin.

How many times have people screwed up your first or last name recently? 👇 pic.twitter.com/E8nrI7YMMX — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) February 20, 2020

They’re getting closer. Just gotta win a 4th 500 and they’ll have it down for sure. — iRacing.com (@iRacing) February 20, 2020

“My name is Michael and I’m a female,” another fan added. “I have my parents’ middle names. The worse thing that I had happen was a TSA check in Detroit. The guy looked at my driver’s license and asked ‘Did your parents hate you?’”

What’s also “ridiculous” is what Hamlin as done on the track. The 39-year-old has won the Daytona 500 three of the last five years and he’s the fourth driver in NASCAR history to win the race in back-to-back seasons. In the 2020 Daytona 500, Hamlin won the race but the story was Ryan Newman being involved in a serious crash in the final lap. Hamlin recently talked about what he saw during the crash.

“I saw him come across me obviously but wrecks are so common at the end of these races anyway that you don’t think anything about it,” he said on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan. “It’s been so long since any serious injury. We just went about our business and then got informed at victory lane that it was something serious.”

Newman is out of the hospital and expected to make a full recovery. Hamlin is getting ready for the second race of the season which is the Pennzoil 400 in Las Vegas on Sunday.