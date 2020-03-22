Ryan Lochte and Wife Kayla Strip Down for ‘Flip the Switch’ TikTok Video

With citizens around the world staying at home to avoid spreading COVID-19, they are searching for entertaining ways to pass the time. Former Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte is among that group, but he found one option. He and his wife, Kayla Reid, are hopping on the TikTok bandwagon for the “Flip the Switch” challenge.

“Jumping on this #tiktok bandwagon #quarantine,” Lochte wrote in the caption of his short video. The clip he posted showed him standing in the bathroom wearing his swimsuit, goggles, and swim cap. Reid was in front of the sink and applying lipstick while Drake’s song “Nonstop” played. However, the pair switched outfits and positions, leaving Lochte in his wife’s clothing and holding a tube of lipstick.

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ryan Lochte (@ryanlochte) on Mar 22, 2020 at 7:36am PDT

“Never know when Coronavirus might alter reality!” one fan wrote on Instagram after watching the TikTok challenge video. Several others posted laughing face emojis while proclaiming that this video is just “the best.”

Lochte was accurate when he said that he and Reid are jumping on the bandwagon. The “Flip the Switch” challenge has been drawing attention in recent weeks as several high-profile couples have joined in on the fun.

Former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez also took part in this challenge. Their video started with the Hustlers star dancing in a white, backless sweater dress and hoop earrings while Rodriguez donned a suit and shades. The pair flipped the switch, leaving Lopez in the suit and watching, while the former New York Yankee tried to emulate her dance moves in the white sweater dress.

The video was meant to entertain the fans, but the relationship actually set some goals. Olympian Lolo Jones saw Rodriguez in the dress and wrote: “This man is committed af. Let me get a boo that will do dumb TikToks with me.”

Several other celebrities have joined in on the fun. Sen. Elizabeth Warren and SNL star Kate McKinnon pulled off the challenge during an episode of the late-night comedy series. Similarly, Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer flipped the switch on the set of their CBS comedy The Neighborhood. Even Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest participated in the challenge.

A multitude of individuals have tried to best showcase their ability to flip the switch, and now Lochte and Reid are showing their entry for the competition. A winner has not been determined by users on the internet, but fans are truly overjoyed after seeing their clip.

Photo Credit: Maury Phillips/WireImage/Getty