Russell Wilson Is the Only QB to Start Career With 8 Consecutive Winning Seasons

Sunday afternoon, the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, giving them nine wins on the year. This kept them in the hunt for a prime playoff spot, but it also served as a record-breaking victory for quarterback Russell Wilson, who officially became the only quarterback in NFL history to lead his team to winning seasons in the first eight years of his career.

In his stint as the starting quarterback, which began in 2012, Wilson has led the Seahawks to records of 11-5, 13-3, 12-4, 10-6, 10-5-1, 9-7, 10-6, and 9-2. Additionally, Seattle has been a constant presence in the postseason, appearing in the playoffs six times and the Super Bowl twice.

No other team in NFL history has achieved this feat, and Wilson has since reacted to this news by simply posting a trio of praying hands emojis.

Originally a third-round pick by the Seahawks, Wilson was the sixth quarterback off the board. Andrew Luck was the first player taken, landing with the Indianapolis Colts, and he was followed immediately by Robert Griffin III (Washington Redskins). Ryan Tannehill (Miami Dolphins) was the third quarterback taken while Brandon Weeden (Cleveland Browns) and Brock Osweiler (Denver Broncos) rounded out the top five.

Of these players, Wilson will undoubtedly be considered the best selection given that Luck and Osweiler have both retired while Weeden is a free agent. Griffin is a backup for the Baltimore Ravens. Tannehill, however, is actually on his second team after being traded to the Tennessee Titans prior to the 2019 campaign. He has taken over as the starter and has the AFC South team in contention for a division crown.

Why did he fall so far in the draft given the success that he has found in the league? At the time of the 2012 NFL Draft, Wilson was viewed as too short to succeed. His 5-foot-11-inch frame was considered too small for the position, and he was expected to be more of a backup to free-agent acquisition Matt Flynn.

However, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll turned heads when he named Wilson the starter heading into the 2012 season. Many considered this to be a bold move that may prove problematic in time. This was not the case, as it so happens, considering that Wilson led the Seahawks to a Super Bowl victory over the Denver Broncos in only his second season.

There may have been questions about Wilson’s future early in his career, but his track record shows that winning is not an issue. He is currently the favorite to win league MVP over fellow quarterback Lamar Jackson, and this latest record could play a role in the voting process.

