Russell Wilson Makes Big Announcement on Finger Injury Status

Russell Wilson just made a big announcement about the status of his injury. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback went to Twitter on Monday to show a video of him getting the cast off of his injured finger and him looking at x-rays. It then shows Wilson at Lambeau Field, which is where the Seahawks will play their next game. At the end of the video, Wilson is seen training and wearing his Seahawks uniform, and in the caption, Wilson writes “It’s Time.”

Shortly after Wilson tweeted the video, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported that Dr. Steve Shin, who performed the finger surgery on Wilson in October, officially cleared him on Monday to play against the Packers on Sunday. When it was all said and done, Wilson missed three games and the Seahawks went 1-2 during that span. Shin later released a statement on Wilson.

“Although this was unchartered territory (I have never in my career seen such a severe injury to the throwing hand of an NFL quarterback), I have also encountered a player so committed to his postoperative therapy and with so much conviction to return to the same, if not better, level of performance as he had pre-injury,” Shin said. I am absolutely amazed at his progress, so much that I can now confidently clear him for full return to play without reservation.”

Last week, Wilson posted a photo of the pin removed from the surgically-repaired middle finger. Wilson suffered the injury during the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss against the Los Angeles Rams. Pete Carroll, Seahawks head coach, spoke to reporters before Wilson’s update.

“I don’t know when it’s coming out and I don’t have any updates for you,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “Really, we’re just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return and that everything is handled really well as we get him in the mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that. So we’ve just got to do a good job and see what happens. There’s no updates as of now.”

Veteran quarterback Geno Smith took over for Wilson. And in the three games he started, Smith completed 70.51% of his passes and threw for 571 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions with a 108.4 passer rating. Despite losing two of his three starts, the Seahawks are only one game out of the final wild-card spot in the NFC standings.