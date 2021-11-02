Russell Wilson Shares Major Update on Recovery From Finger Injury

Russell Wilson is looking to get back on the field as soon as possible. On Monday, the Seattle Seahawks quarterback went to Twitter to post a picture of the pin removed from his surgically-repaired middle finger. And in the tweet, Wilson wrote, “No more Pin. Time to Win.”

Wilson is currently on injured reserve, and the earliest he can return is when the Seahawks take on the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 14. He suffered the injury, during the Seahawks’ Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Geno Smith has taken over as the team’s starting quarterback, and the Seahawks have lost two of the last three games. Before Wilson’s update, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll spoke to reporters about his star quarterback.

No more pin. Time to Win. pic.twitter.com/ZCESXDkdpI — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) November 1, 2021

“I don’t know when it’s coming out and I don’t have any updates for you,” Carroll said, per ESPN. “Really, we’re just kind of hoping for the best in terms of his return and that everything is handled really well as we get him in the mode where he starts to use his hand and his finger with the football and all that. So we’ve just got to do a good job and see what happens. There’s no updates as of now.”

Wilson has taken a big step in his recovery, but returning in less than two weeks is a very tall task as his finger needs to heal for “a couple of days” before he can start throwing again. “It’s how he works after that’s out and he’s ready to start developing,” Carroll said. “It’s more than that. There’s a pretty clear-cut timeframe they think for the couple days after that is removed and then it’s just how he can progress. Of course, the docs are going to take a look at it and see what it looks like now once he gets it out. That will be the first time he’ll be able to bend his finger, so we’ve got to see how that works out.”

Before the injury, Wilson played in every game since becoming the starter in 2012. Wilson’s play over the last 10 seasons has led to the Seahawks being on the top teams in the NFL. They have not had a losing season since 2012 and have been to two Super Bowls while winning one during that stretch.