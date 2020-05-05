Rudy Gobert Lashes out at Commenter Who Brought up His Coronavirus Snafus: 'Go to School, P—'

✖

Rudy Gobert has had it with people blaming him for the NBA suspending the season due to his contraction of coronavirus. This week, the Utah Jazz center was seen playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare on Twitch, and someone in his chat mentioned his diagnosis which was nearly two months ago. A Twitch user named "gbgator" went to the chat and blamed Gobert for the NBA shutting down. Gobert deleted the comment, but he also addressed him during the live stream by saying: "Go to school, p—."

Before the season came to an end, Gobert was careless as he was reportedly touching other players and their belongings while having coronavirus. He also touched the microphones of reporters, but he didn't realize he had COVD-19 at the time. Once he felt sick, Gobert got tested and it led to the NBA suspending the season on March 11. Gobert has since apologized for his actions.

"The first and most important thing is I would like to publicly apologize to the people that I may have endangered," he said. "At the time, I had no idea I was even infected. I was careless and make no excuse. I hope my story serves as a warning and causes everyone to take this seriously. I will do whatever I can to support using my experience as way to educate others and prevent the spread of this virus."

Gobert was the first NBA player to test positive for coronavirus, and his teammate, Donovan Mitchell, was the second. Both players have been cleared of the disease, but when Mitchell was on Good Morning America talking about his health issues, he admitted to being upset with Gobert.

"I read what he said, and I heard what he said, so I'm glad he's doing OK, I'm glad I'm doing well. I'm just really happy, to be honest, Robin [Roberts] … it wasn't the whole party at the end of the day," Mitchell said. "Neither him or I have children at home. I know I have some teammates that have children, have some staff that have children at home. So I'm glad that we were able to contain it as much as possible."

"I'm asymptomatic. I don't have any symptoms," he added. "I could walk down the street. If it wasn't public knowledge that I was sick, you wouldn't know it. I think that's the scariest part the virus: you may seem fine, be fine and you never know who you may be talking to who they're going up to."