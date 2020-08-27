Rudy Giuliani Calls out Doc Rivers Over Jacob Blake Shooting Comments

✖

Rudy Giuliani has a big problem with recent comments made by Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers about the Jacob Blake shooting. The former New York City mayor appeared on the Brian Kilmeade Show on Fox News radio and disagreed with everything Rivers had to say about the injustice in the country. Giuliani was upset with Rivers' claim about the county "doesn't love us back."

"That's a totally ridiculous statement about loving this country," Giuliani said via TMZ. "Look, the danger of getting shot by a cop is about one-tenth of one percent. The danger of being shot and killed by another black is about 99%. So, for every 8 or 10 people that are shot by cops every year, 7,000 are killed by other black men. So, hey Doc, how about we deal with that?! And stop blaming it on the cops."

Giuliani did say that some cops "make a mistake once in a while" but says there's a bigger issue in this country, and it's not police brutality against Black people. "Why are they in your neighborhood ten times more than anybody else's neighborhood?" he added. "'Cause they don't like you or because you're killing each other ten times more than anybody else and they're trying to protect the innocent victims that your people are killing?!"

Rivers got emotional when he talked about the Blake shooting. "It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back," Rivers said. "It's really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I'm so often reminded of my color. It's just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better. The NBA champion coach then said "Training has to change in the police force." He then added his dad was an officer and no one is "trying to defund the police and take all their money away. We're trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else."

Blake, a 29-year old Black man from Wisconsin, was shot by police seven times while attempting to get into the driver's side of his vehicle on Sunday. He was rushed to the hospital and the family's lawyer said that Blake is paralyzed from the waist down. The shooting led to the NBA, WNBA and MLB postponing games on Wednesday.