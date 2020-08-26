Clippers Coach Doc Rivers Frustrated After Jacob Blake Shooting: 'We Demand Better'

✖

Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers got very emotional when talking about the shooting of Jacob Blake. Before his team's 154-11 win over the Dallas Mavericks in their playoff series, Rivers was asked about Blake, a Black man from Wisconsin who was allegedly shot seven times by an officer on Sunday. Rivers teared up when talking about the love he has for the country, but also expressed disappointment how things are now.

"It's amazing why we keep loving this country, and this country does not love us back," Rivers said. "It's really so sad. Like, I should just be a coach. I'm so often reminded of my color. It's just really sad. We got to do better. But we got to demand better. Rivers then said, "Training has to change in the police force." He also noted his dad was an officer, and he "believes in good cops." Rivers then stated no one is "trying to defund the police and take all their money away. We're trying to get them to protect us, just like they protect everybody else."

Rivers also talked about the Republican National Convention and Donald Trump. "All you hear is Donald Trump and all of them talking about fear," Rivers said. We're the ones getting killed. We're the ones getting shot. We're the ones that we're denied to live in certain communities. We've been hung. We've been shot. And all you do is keep hearing about fear."

Blake was allegedly shot by police when he tried to enter the driver's side of his vehicle. The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance. Video footage of the shooting was shared on social media, and Blake's attorney, Ben Crump, said his client is paralyzed from the waist down.

"That video, if you watch that video, you don't need to be Black to be outraged," Rivers said. "You need to be American and outraged. How dare the Republicans talk about fear. We're the ones that need to be scared. Rivers then said "it just keeps going" and "there's no charges." After the game, Clippers player Lou Williams shared his thoughts on the shooting.

"It's unfortunate we're in this bubble and we're still dealing with these issues," Williams said. "... We're still seeing unarmed Black men get shot in the streets. It's just ridiculous at this point. And I think it's difficult being here when things like that are happening."