Ronda Rousey: See the Combat Sports Star's Best Snaps of 2020

Ronda Rousey has not been active in WWE since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019, but she will make an impact in a new series for Disney. She is doing her own version of Peyton's Places, the ESPN+ show that tells the history of American football. Rousey's version will focus more on combat sports, a topic that she has considerable familiarity with given her history in both the UFC and WWE.

Rousey has also been providing entertainment for her fans in a different way. She has continued to post photos and videos on her Instagram profile and YouTube channel, covering a wide variety of topics. Some posts show her in the kitchen testing out new recipes while others feature her spending time with the various animals at Browsey Acres. Of course, Rousey also spends time creating gaming-related content for her fans while playing "World of Warcraft" and other popular titles. Here are some of her best snaps from 2020.