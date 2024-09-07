Hani, actress and member of the popular 2010s K-pop group EXID, has put her wedding on hold. The decision comes after a controversy surrounding her fiancé, psychiatrist Yang Jae Woong, cast a shadow over what was meant to be a joyous occasion for the couple.

The postponement's announcement came on Sept.3, when various media outlets reported that Hani and Yang had mutually agreed to delay their wedding, which was originally slated for later that month. Yang confirmed that the decision was made after careful consideration with his bride-to-be.

Mystic Story, the agency representing Yang, released an official statement regarding the situation, translated per Soompi: "Yang Jae Woong has postponed his wedding with Hani, which was scheduled for September." The agency further noted, "A new date for the wedding has not been set." This indefinite move has left fans and industry observers speculating about the relationship's future. When approached for comment, Hani's management, Sublime Artist Agency, maintained a more reserved stance, stating, via Soompi, "We are unable to confirm."

The catalyst for this unexpected delay appears to be a tragic incident that occurred at Yang's mental health facility in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province, South Korea. On May 27, a 33-year-old female patient, identified only as "A," passed away after a 33-day hospitalization. The patient had been admitted for treatment of diet pill addiction, but her stay ended in a fatal outcome, reportedly due to intestinal pseudo-obstruction, according to Soompi.

The circumstances surrounding the patient's death have generated controversy and raised questions about the standard of care provided at the facility. The bereaved family has leveled serious accusations against the hospital, claiming that despite the patient's visibly bloated abdomen, she did not receive appropriate care or consultation from the internal medicine department. Furthermore, they allege that the hospital administered excessive amounts of sleep aids and tranquilizers, the outlet reported.

These claims gained credibility following an autopsy conducted by the National Forensic Service, which revealed near-lethal levels of these medications in the patient's system. The family has since filed formal complaints with law enforcement against six medical staff members, including Yang, citing charges of abandonment and professional negligence.

The controversy has had far-reaching consequences beyond the interruption of the wedding. Yang announced the closure of the Yang Bros' Psychological World YouTube channel, which he co-hosted with his older brother, Yang Jae Jin. The decision appears to be part of a broader strategy to manage the public fallout from the incident.

In response to the mounting criticism, Yang issued a formal apology through his agency. He stated, per Soompi, "First of all, regarding the incident that occurred during the hospitalization process at Wjin Hospital, I and all medical staff cannot hide their terrible feelings, and I sincerely apologize to the bereaved family who are grieving after their family."

He further emphasized the seriousness with which he and his staff are treating the case: "The incident occurred at the hospital where I am currently representing myself as the head of the hospital, Wjin Hospital. I take this case very seriously. In response to the ongoing investigation, this hospital is doing its best to cooperate with the external organisations, including providing CCTVs that contain all the conditions at the time, including medical charts."

The controversy has not only affected Yang but has also had repercussions for Hani. The Korean drama star has faced criticism and malicious comments from netizens. Some have gone as far as to urge her to reconsider her marriage to Yang in light of the incident. The pressure appears to have taken its toll on Hani's professional commitments as well. Reports indicate that she voluntarily stepped down from her role on JTBC's entertainment show Review Necut amidst the growing scrutiny.

The couple's relationship first came to public attention in June 2022 when they officially announced their romantic involvement. Two years later, in June 2024, Hani shared the news of their engagement via an Instagram post.