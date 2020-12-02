Ronda Rousey Steps Back in the Ring for 'World of Warcraft' Commercial

✖

Ronda Rousey has not been active in WWE since WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. However, she recently returned to the ring, albeit for a different reason. She fought an opponent while simultaneously advertising the online video game, "World of Warcraft."

The commercial posted on Rousey's Instagram started with her and her opponent going toe-to-toe in a basic ring. She snaked her arm around the fighter's neck but didn't finish the chokehold. A horn blowing in the distance distracted her. Subtitles revealed that actress Sydney Sweeney was trying to get Rousey to play some "WOW" with her. The former UFC star tried to respond by blowing in her own horn, but the other fighter knocked her down and disrupted the message.

Rousey was not the only high-profile figure involved in the advertisement. She also called for "The Destroyer" to join the raiding party. As it turns out, comedian Jimmy O. Yang (Space Force) was the man that Rousey contacted. She also tagged Formula 1 driver Pierre Gasly.

"Ronda when are you coming back to wwe I miss you," one fan commented on Instagram. Several others joined in and expressed excitement about the video. Some proclaimed that Yang needed to hurry up and respond. They wanted to see how the storyline played out on social media.

While Rousey remains away from the wrestling ring, there are questions about whether she will ultimately make her return to WWE. She is still under contract amid rumors that she will appear at WrestleMania 37 in March 2021. This contract expires at the March event, but executive Paul Heyman actually hinted that she may have agreed to an extension in secret.

"Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey’s contract expires at a certain time. I don’t understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey’s contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information. But why wouldn’t people understand that it would be kept secret?"

Regardless of whether she returns to the ring, Rousey will continue providing entertainment for fans in a different manner. She regularly streams video games, including "World of Warcraft," and she provides advice for people wanting to learn some life skills. She provides cooking and gardening tips on her Instagram profile while explaining how to become more self-sufficient.