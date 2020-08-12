Ronda Rousey Reveals Rough Injuries After Bailing During Bike Ride

✖

Ronda Rousey doesn't lose too many matches, but recently a bike got the best of her. On Instagram, the former MMA and WWE star posted a video of her showing the bruises and scratches she received during a bike ride. Rousey had bruises and scratches on her leg and elbow, and wrote in the video "Ate it so hard on my bike today." However, in the caption, Rousey wrote "Tis but a flesh wound."

It looks like Rousey will be okay, but fans still wished her a speedy recovery. One fan wrote "Get well soon," while another person added "Omg." Another fan asked the question, "Which would you rather have? Another wipeout or a right hook?" Rousey is as tough as they came on and will be 100 percent very soon. However, the real question when it comes to Rousey is what's her next move? After leaving WWE last year, Rousey was seen on Fox's 9-1-1 as a recurring character. She has been active on social media, but fans would love her back in the ring or on TV. Bellator commentator John McCarthy recently revealed his MMA Mount Rushmore and Rousey made the cut.

"If I was going to put a female fighter, I have to put the female fighter that changed the sport," McCarthy said via USA Today. "You cannot like her, you cannot like the way she ended her career or whatever – it doesn’t matter. She changed the sport of MMA for women fighters, so that's what I look at."

Like she did in UFC, Rousey made an immediate impact in WWE, winning the Raw Women's Championship less than a year with the company. She lost the title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 last year and has not appeared on WWE TV since.

"Of course, we want her. Of course, we do! One of the greatest performers for us ever," Triple H said to TMZ back in May when asked if WWE would welcome Rousey back. "I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out. But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?"