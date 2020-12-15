Eli Manning, Ronda Rousey Among Athletes Starring in 'Peyton's Places' Spinoffs

✖

Peyton's Places, the ESPN+-exclusive series hosted by former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning is currently in the midst of its second season. The show has quickly become a success among viewers and is now kickstarting an entire Peyton-verse. Several prominent athletes, such as combat sports star Ronda Rousey, are set to host their own versions of the streaming series.

Disney provided the news during Thursday's Disney Investor Day. The company outlined big plans for the future of its sports content, which included renewing Peyton's Places for a third season. Additionally, Disney revealed that former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz, Rousey, former Ole Miss quarterback Eli Manning and former soccer star Abby Wambach will all have their own spinoff series. They will discuss the history of their respective sports in a more personable manner.

Peyton's Places is back – & growing! Produced with @NFLFilms, Season 2 is available now on ESPN+ & Season 3 is coming Fall 2021. Plus the show is expanding to tell the stories of other sports with series hosted by @davidortiz ⚾️, @AbbyWambach ⚽️, @RondaRousey 🥊 & @EliManning 🏈. pic.twitter.com/1abs2dlcD6 — Disney (@Disney) December 10, 2020

"I'm very excited to let you know today that we are bringing back Peyton's Places for a third season," said James Pitaro, Chairman of ESPN and Sports Content. "and also expanding the Emmy-nominated series." Manning then jumped in and revealed even more about the upcoming series. He dropped the names of the hosts joining his show's universe and hyped up his little brother.

"The best is yet to come as some of the most engaging storytellers from other sports get their very own versions of Peyton's Places," the two-time Super Bowl champion said. "Including Abby Wambach, Ronda Rousey and David Ortiz. Big Papi's Places does have a nice ring to it. And if that wasn't enough to get you jacked up, my little brother Eli will also be doing a college football show."

No further details surfaced about the upcoming series, but there is a possibility that Rousey and the other hosts will speak to some major names from their respective sports. UFC President Dana White could make an appearance to discuss the rise of combat sports while Manning could meet with former University of Florida star Tim Tebow. There are endless possibilities for the various series.

In addition to revealing the upcoming historical series, Disney provided more information about the expanded slate of sports content. Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be the focus of Man in the Arena, a series telling the stories of his nine Super Bowl appearances. Disney will also release biographical films about NBA stars Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as a film about UCLA coach Keanon Lowe, the man who prevented a school shooting at an Oregon high school.