Triple H Reveals If WWE Wants Ronda Rousey to Return

Will Ronda Rousey return to WWE? According to Triple H, Rousey is more than welcome to return to action "as soon as she's ready." Triple H talked about Rousey to TMZ and said she was one of the top performers in WWE. But he also understands that she's in a place in her life where she's still trying to figure out her next step.

"Of course, we want her. Of course, we do! One of the greatest performers for us ever," Triple H said to TMZ. "I think Ronda's in a place in her personal life where she's figuring some things out. But, the thing with Ronda is you never know what she is saying. Is she attacking the business really or is she attacking the business because she knows that's what will light up the fans that love the business?" What Triple H is referring to is an interview Rousey did in April. She was on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast and called out the fans.

"I love performing," Rousey said. "I love the girls. I love being out there … but, at the end of the day, I was just like, 'F— these fans, dude.' My family loves me and they appreciate me and I want all my energy to go into them. So that was my decision at the end of the day. It's like, 'Hey girls. Love what you’re doing. I'm gonna try and take all my momentum and push you guys as far as I can … fly little birds, fly! I'm going f—ing home!' And that was basically it." One of the other things that stood out from Rousey's interview is referring wrestling as "fake fighting."

"I love the WWE. I had such a great time. I love all the girls in the locker room," she said. "Running out there and having fake fights for fun is just the best thing. I love choreography. I love acting. I love theatre. Live theater and some of the last forms of live theatre. But, I was doing basically part-time and I was away from home 200 days out of the year. That didn't sit well with WWE stars, including Alexa Bliss who told her to "limit the use of the f-word." Rousey double-down on her statement by explaining what if the fighting in WWE was real, nobody would survive. Rousey made a huge impact during her time in WWE, beating Bliss for the Raw Women's Championship in 2018.