Ronda Rousey Reveals She’s Beyond Prepared for Coronavirus Pandemic, Urges Fans to Practice Self-Sufficiency

There are concerns over COVID-19, leading to bulk purchases of toilet paper, rice, and other essential items. Former UFC star Ronda Rousey is not among those heading to the store, however, as she recently revealed. She is well-stocked on meat, fruit, vegetables, and water.

Rousey posted multiple videos on Instagram that gave a glimpse into her preparation for worst-case scenarios. She showed off her freezer full of meat, her vegetable garden, her fruit trees, and her containers filled with water. The tone was partially joking, but Rousey also wanted to explain how preparing to be self-sufficient can be beneficial in the long term.

“Our coronavirus panic shopping list is: Nonexistent,” Rousey wrote on Instagram. “It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier.”

As Rousey continued to explain, she and her husband Travis Browne started their family ranch, Browsey Acres, on a very small scale. However, they quickly expanded with the addition of a garden, some animals, solar power, and a water catchment system. The farm is still a work in progress, but Rousey believes that she is prepared to be self-sufficient if needed.

Many of her fans saw these videos and didn’t exactly appreciate them. There were some fans that called Rousey “tone deaf” due to her having far more money than the average citizen. In their opinion, she was just “flexing” her amount of money.

“not everyone has millions of dollars. real humble and classy ronda,” one Instagram user wrote in response. Others called her selfish for making a post showing off her farm and resources.

Rousey saw this criticism and has since responded. She first said that “many people have no sense of humor” and then posted several videos explaining how to start the process on a very small scale. She used the example of planting grocery scraps in an effort to build toward future crops.

With concerns over the coronavirus, there are some individuals worried about a lack of resources available at local stores. Rousey does not have to worry after building her farm, and she wants to share that preparation with her fans.

