Trump Admin Reportedly Believed Ronda Rousey's WWE Arrest Was Real According to Coronavirus PSA Document

The administration for President Donald Trump thought Ronda Rousey really was arrested at a WWE event last year. According to a PSA document obtained by Politico (via the Daily Dot), Rousey was featured on a list of celebrities compiled by the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services (HHS) to rebrand the fight against COVID-19. Contractors for HHS "were tasked with compiling a list of celebrities and vetting their political beliefs before allowing them to participate in the advertising campaign to 'defeat despair;" linked the coronavirus.

For Rousey, the HHS pointed out that she supports Sen. Bernie Sanders before mentining the storyline arrest. "Publicly supported Democratic Party candidate Bernie Sanders for 2016 election," the notes stated. "Anti-feminist views at times. Arrested during WWE event in 2019." The arrest was part of a storyline to help build up the triple-threat championship match between Rousey, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35. The match was big as it was the first time women were featured in the main event of WWE's biggest event of the year. At the time, Rousey was the Raw Women's Champion while Flair was the SmackDown Women's Champion. Lynch defeated both Rousey and Flair to win both titles.

A Trump campaign committee’s celebrity supporter recruitment tracker document obtained by @politico lists Ronday Rousey as having been arrested during a WWE event in ‘19. 😂😂😂 https://t.co/InPLK8yPby pic.twitter.com/CtD3fW5Zlc — Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) October 29, 2020

After the match, Rousey took time off from WWE and has yet to return. Earlier this year, she talked about possibly making a comeback. "If I did all of the live shows, I was only home a day and a half a week. It was just not worth it for my family because we were eliminating all of our expenses and living this lifestyle, we didn’t need it. We didn't need the money," Rousey said, on the Wild Ride! with Steve-O podcast. "So it's just like … what am I doing it for if I'm not being able to spend my time and energy on my family, but instead spending my time and my energy on a bunch of f—ing ungrateful fans that don’t even appreciate me?"

WWE personality Paul Heyman recently talked to the New York Post about Rousey and teased that she signed an extension with the company. "That's another funny thing about people who don’t discuss their business in public forums," Heyman said. "Everyone presumes that Ronda Rousey's contract expires at a certain time. I don't understand why people don’t realize that perhaps, just perhaps, Ronda Rousey's contract has been extended or she has worked out a new deal and it would not benefit either WWE or Ronda Rousey to go public with that information."