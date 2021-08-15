Roger Federer Withdraws From US Open, Casts Doubts on Career Future

✖

Roger Federer withdrew from the upcoming 2021 US Open because he needs his third knee surgery, the tennis legend announced on Instagram Sunday. Federer, 40, said he will be unable to play for "many months," but believed the surgery gives him a "glimmer of hope" that he can compete again. The US Open is the last Grand Slam tournament of the season and starts on Aug. 30.

"I've been doing a lot of checks with the doctors, as well, on my knee, getting all the information as I hurt myself further during the grass-court season and Wimbledon," Federer told his fans Sunday. "Unfortunately they told me for the medium- to long-term, to feel better, I will need surgery, so I decided to do it. I will be on crutches for many weeks and then also out of the game for many months."

Federer hoped that by withdrawing from the competition and getting the surgery done now, he can be "running around later" and will still have a "glimmer of hope" that he can return to tournaments in the future. "I am realistic, don't get me wrong. I know how difficult it is at this age right now to do another surgery and try it."

At the end of the video, Federer pre-emptively thanked fans for their support. Within two hours of publishing, the video received over 10,000 comments. "Deb and I are sending our love for a speedy recovery!! Be well," actor Hugh Jackman wrote. "Get better GOAT," tennis player Nicholas Kyrgios wrote. "Wishing you a speedy recovery Roger, want to see you back on court when you are fit & well," one fan wrote.

Federer has 20 Grand Slam singles titles, tied with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic for the most. He missed over a year of play after his knee was repaired following the 2020 Australian Open. He had another procedure in June 2020. In May, he played in the French Open but pulled out of the tournament after three wins. He was knocked out of Wimbledon during the quarterfinals last month and withdrew from the Toyko Olympics because of a knee injury, reports the Associated Press.

Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor will replace Federer in the US Open main draw, the U.S. Tennis Association said. American Mackie McDonald would play in the main draw if another player withdraws. USTA recently announced there will be no spectators during the Aug. 24-27 qualifying rounds due to the coronavirus pandemic, but some members of the public will be able to watch main draw matches.