Roger Federer Gives Big Update About Status for 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Roger Federer just shared some bad news with his fans. The tennis superstar went to Twitter to announce he will not compete in the 2021 Tokyo Olympics after suffering a "setback" with his knee during a grass-court season. This announcement was made less than two weeks before the Olympics officially begin.

"I unfortunately experienced a setback with my knee, and have accepted that I must withdraw from the Tokyo Olympic Games," Federer wrote in the Twitter post. "I am greatly disappointed, as it has been an honor and highlight of my career each time I have represented Switzerland. I have already begun rehabilitation in the hopes of returning to the tour later this summer."

Federer turns 40 in March, which means he likely won't compete in another Olympics. In his career, Federer has played in four different Olympic games and won two medals. In 2008, Federer won the gold medal in the doubles competition. In 2012, Federer earned a silver medal for singles. He was not able to compete in the 2016 Olympic Games due to a knee injury.

Federer's announcement comes shortly after losing in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon. And after the event, Federer teased that this year's Wimbledon will be his last. "I don't know. I really don't know," Federer said. "I've got to regroup." He was then asked if he was going to retire from tennis. "No, I hope not. ... The goal is to play, of course." Federer is one of the most successful tennis players in history. He has won 20 Grand Slam titles, an all-time record he shares with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

Rest up, @rogerfederer. It was great having you back this year pic.twitter.com/WF8iCIW7RG — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2021

“I’m actually very happy I made it as far as I did here, and I actually was able to play Wimbledon at the level that I did after everything I went through,” Federer said. Of course, I would like to play (Wimbledon) again, but at my age, you’re just never sure what’s around the corner.” Federer isn't the only top tennis player opting out of the Olympics. Nadal will not play in the games while Djokovic is undecided. The good news is Andy Murray, who won the gold medal at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics will defend his title.