Rock ‘N’ Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon Canceled for Next 2 Years Due to COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted several events around the world and forced the cancellation of concerts, award shows and conventions. Now the coronavirus has impacted a popular half marathon. The Rock 'n' Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon will not take place in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

Organizers of the half marathon in Philadelphia released a statement confirming the news. They announced the cancellation of both year's events and said that they would further evaluate the future. Additionally, the organizers also provided updates about races in others parts of the country. The Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series takes place around the world and features several unique locations.

"With the health and safety of our community being an utmost priority, and in alignment with local authorities in relation to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Rock 'n' Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon, originally scheduled for September 19-20 cannot take place in 2020," the statement read. "We also regret to advise that after evaluating the future viability of the Rock 'n' Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon, we have concluded that we cannot operate the event in 2021. Rock 'n' Roll Marathon Series officials will continue to evaluate options for possible future events in the region."

With the cancellation of the Philadelphia events, competitors faced questions about other portions of the series. However, many of the races in Denver, San Francisco, Ireland, Mexico and other locations will not take place in 2020. Some have been pushed to unknown future dates while others are tentatively set for spring 2021. The organizers continue to provide updates about each specific event as they become available.

"While The IRONMAN Group's mission is to provide exceptional, life-changing race experiences for athletes of all levels, from their first step to the finish line, we can only accomplish this by providing the safest possible environment, and safeguarding the citizens of our host communities," the organization says on its site detailing postponements and cancellations. "COVID-19 has substantially altered the global sports landscape and will have material impact on the mass participation industry in the immediate term. We want to reassure you that the health and well-being of our community is our primary concern. To this end, we are doing our part to communicate effectively and follow public health agencies and governmental authorities’ recommendations."

There is a chance for running fans to take part in future events, but they do not currently have this information. They will continue to wait while tracking the pandemic. If an opportunity arises to hold the Rock 'n' Roll Philadelphia Half Marathon, the organizers will inform those interested.