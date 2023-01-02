Robert Griffin III's Wife 'Still Pregnant' After Labor False Alarm

Robert Griffin III and his wife are letting everyone know that their new baby isn't here yet after a wild ordeal. The ESPN college football and NFL analyst was covering the Fiesta Bowl between TCU and Michigan for Field Pass with The Pat McAfee Show when he learned that his wife, Grete, was going into labor. Griffin took a phone call while on the sidelines and told his colleagues, "Sorry guys, uh, I gotta go. My wife's going into labor," before leaving the field.

However, Griffin and Grete later announced that the baby is going to wait a little longer to enter the world. "Hi guys, still pregnant," Grete began in a video sitting before her husband in a car, per the New York Post. "Take number two: Dropping Robert off at the airport to go to another bowl game. Hopefully this time, baby will stay in… She wanted to make a dramatic entrance to 2023 but decided not to, so, we'll see how it goes this time around."

WIFE IS IN LABOR!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Kep0Ek51vU — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 1, 2023

On Twitter, Griffin also gave about the situation. "Southwest got me Home in time!!! Because our baby decided it WASN'T TIME TO COME OUT YET," Griffin wrote. "We are at Home and enjoying the other kind of 2023 fireworks. Baby Girl must have known that Mommy and Daddy had never spent a New Years apart. GOD KNEW where I needed to be."

Grete then showed love to Griffin for leaving the broadcast to help her. "First off let's start by saying that even though baby girl tried to make a dramatic entrance last night into 2023, she decided it wasn't time yet," Grete wrote in an Instagram post. "Secondly, let's talk about my husband [Griffin]. I gave him a call in the middle of him being on live TV fully expecting to not get a hold of him but I guess when your wife is 9 months pregnant and calls you you answer the phone no matter what you're doing huh? All I had to say was the word 'labor' and this man STOPPED CALLING A BOWL GAME and took off sprinting to the car to get to the airport and get on a 4-hour flight to make it home.

"I love you more than life baby and I am so beyond grateful for how you love me, care for me, and what you sacrifice for me My HERO!!!" Griffin confirmed in August 2022 that he and Grete are having a baby girl. The couple has been married since 2018 and shares two daughters, Gloria 5, and Gameya, 3. Griffin also has a daughter named Reese from a past relationship.