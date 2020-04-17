Rob Gronkowski Responds to Rumor About Joining Tom Brady and Tampa Bay Buccaneers

There is a rumor going around about Rob Gronkowski possibly joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to team up with Tom Brady who signed with the team last month. This rumor was started by Barstool Sports’ PFT Commenter’s dog Leroy, and it has gained traction in the last few days. On Wednesday, Gronk was asked about the rumor when he was on Instagram Live, and he just laughed it off.

“Wow, PFT Commenter,” Gronkowski said Wednesday. “Yo, you know PFT Commenter, his dog is starting some crazy rumors out there. His dog, Leroy, dog. You’ve got to keep your dog quiet. Leroy, you gotta stay quiet, man. Wow, man, he’s barking up a storm.” If Gronkowski were to join the Bucs, that means he would have to be traded as the Patriots still control him. The Pats could also release him, but per NFL executive Michael Lombardi, a trade is not out of the question considering the Bucs could make a deal for tight end O.J. Howard before the draft.

“I (got) a phone call … from somebody in the league who said, ‘Look, I don’t think Howard’s going to be on the (Bucs this season). They’re trying to trade him,’” Lombardi said Wednesday on his GM Shuffle podcast, per Clutch Points. “They wanted a second-round pick for him at the trading deadline (that) no one would give them. Howard’s got a great name, but I think there’s an instinctive issue going on. I think he’s going to be available.”

If Gronk does decide to return to the NFL and play for the Bucs, does it mean he will have to give up his WWE title? At WrestleMania, Gronk, who was the host, became the 24/7 Champion. He has not been on WWE TV since winning the title, but it’s possible we could see him competing in a match very soon.

“With wrestling, I don’t feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I’m down for,” Gronkowski said to ESPN in August. “And that’s to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there — like in a Royal Rumble — go out there, I got my friend in WWE (Mojo Rawley), practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I’m not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that.”