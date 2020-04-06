Rob Gronkowski Wins WWE 24/7 Championship at WrestleMania 36

✖

Rob Gronkowski can now call himself a WWE champion. On Sunday night, the former New England Patriots tight end won the WWE 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36. He pinned his friend, WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley, to win the title one night after Rawley pinned R-Truth to claim the championship. Gronk came close to winning the first night of WrestleMania, but Rawley pulled him off of R-Truth to get the win.

Gronkowski was at WrestleMania because he was the host of the show. Once he won the 24/7 Championship, he left the building, and WWE Superstar Titus O'Neal took over. This is not the first time a non-wrestler has won the title as Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and EDM DJ Marshmello are former 24/7 champions. With Gronkowski winning, this means he will be back on WWE TV soon (this week likely), and a feud between him and Rawley could begin.

It's unlikely the three-time Super Bowl champion will be wrestling full-time, but him hosting WrestleMania and winning the 24/7 Championship is part of the deal he reportedly signed with WWE last month. Back in August, Gronk talked about how he wants to compete in a WWE match down the road.

"With wrestling, I don't feel like I would be a full-time wrestler, but there is one thing I'm down for," Gronkowski said per ESPN. "And that's to do one crazy match. Practice it for a little bit, go out there -- like in a Royal Rumble -- go out there, I got my friend in WWE [Rawley], practice it and do a full-on WWE match. I'm not saying when, maybe five years. I got the rest of my life to do that. I've always dreamed about doing that, just one time, going in there and going full-out. That may be a possibility, one time, down the road.

Gronkowski winning the 24/7 Championship was one of the many highlights of WrestleMania, which was pre-recorded, and it was held at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida with no fans. In the main event, Drew McIntyre defeated Brock Lesnar to win the WWE Championship. Also, Braun Strowman took down Bill Goldberg to win the Universal Championship. Strowman replaced Roman Reigns who pulled out of the match due to health concerns.