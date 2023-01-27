Rob Gronkowski Talks Potentially Getting Engaged to Girlfriend Camille Kostek

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek could be husband and wife in the foreseeable future. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end recently spoke to PEOPLE and opened up about his relationship with the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model. Gronkowski said he and Kostek "definitely talk about" getting engaged, but it's been challenging since "we're both super busy with our careers right now."

"She's right in the middle of hers, shooting for Sports Illustrated once again, and then we got the Super Bowl," Gronkowski added. He then hinted that "Maybe some magic will happen," after the Super Bowl since Valentine's Day and Kostek's birthday will be right around the corner.

Gronkowski and Kostek first met he was a tight end for the New England Patriots while she was a cheerleader for the team. But the two didn't meet on the field as they first crossed paths at a charity event. "He ripped off his 'Hi my name is Rob Gronkowski' sticker on his T-shirt. He had written on the back of it his phone number," Kostek said on SiriusXM's This is Happening with Mark Zio and Ryan Sampson in 2021.

Gronkowski had a teammate give the sticker because they were worried about breaking the rules when it comes to players dating cheerleaders. "I was a rookie. I was like, 'Oh no, no, no, I can't take this. I can't take his number.' And then [his teammate] was like, 'Just take it,' and I was like, 'Okay,' and I put it in my pocket. And I never spoke about it again," Kostek said. It wouldn't be until 2016 when the couple made their red carpet debut, and they have been going on strong ever since.

Gronkowski retired from the NFL (for the second time) after the 2021 season and has been guys with multiple projects, including being an analyst for Fox Sports. Kostek has been appearing in movies and multiple TV shows including the competition series Dancing With Myself which premiered last year.

"I have to say, there was no hesitation when I found out that this opportunity had come about for me," Kostek exclusively told PopCulture in May. "And I mean, my hosting side of Camille and the other side of myself coming together as my worlds colliding. Getting to not only host on a dance stage, but getting to be a part of one of the creators alongside Nick Jonas and Liza Koshy and Shakira was incredible.