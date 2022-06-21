NFL Fans React to Rob Gronkowski Retiring From League for Second Time
Rob Gronkowski will enjoy the retired life once again. The superstar tight end announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and leaves the game as an all-time great. In his nine seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski won four Super Bowls, was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and the Pro Bowl five times. This is the second time Gronkowski has retired as he called it a career after the 2018 season came to an end.
"Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building," Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "He played a crucial part in our Super Bowl LV championship season in 2020 and battled through a number of injuries last year while on the way to one of the most productive receiving yardage seasons in his 11-year career. It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game." Here's a look at fans reacting to Gronkowski's retirement announcement.
The Announcement
June 21, 2022
One person said: "I wont believe it until next January. Until then, talk about you returning will be nonstop around Tampa."
An Awesome Resume
A legendary career for @RobGronkowski:
⭐ 4x Super Bowl champion— ESPN (@espn) June 21, 2022
⭐ 4x First Team All-Pro
⭐ 5x Pro Bowl selection
⭐ 92 Rec TD (3rd-most by a TE)
⭐ Most 100+ Rec yd games by a TE (32) pic.twitter.com/oICvajzbAe
One person replied: "If he didn't have such freak injuries, he easily could have broke some all time records. Helluva career Rob."
The Spike
Gronk spike forever. 🥲 @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/3zTr81nmkO— NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2022
One fan wrote: "Gronk forever!! I wanted to see one more season, the duo of him and Tom. I'll always remember his greatness, Congrats on a fabulous career!!"
Next Stop
Next stop: Canton @RobGronkowski pic.twitter.com/J7iBvZQ1l3— NFL (@NFL) June 21, 2022
One fan said: "He just not trynna go through the training camps and games that don't matter he'll be back like mid season he just want to party for a little."
New Job Offer
Congrats on retirement @RobGronkowski
If you’re looking for a new job, we know a place 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/OgGKQwlNkx— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 21, 2022
One person replied: "Pretty sure it's illegal for Gronk to retire before [Tom Brady]. I don't buy it."
Smart With Money
Rób Gronkowski made $70 million in salary in NFL career. He says he's never touched that money, living off the money he makes on endorsements.— Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) June 21, 2022
One fan wrote: "You're a God man, from a Bengals fan. I always thought you were an awesome player and one funny dude too lol. I'm happy you had a badass run and got SB rings! You're awesome Gronk! Enjoy retirement!"
Great Duo
Gonna miss this combo ❤️ @TomBrady @RobGronkowski
(via @Buccaneers) pic.twitter.com/kkvOBMY6AS— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 21, 2022
And this fan wrote: "Gronk doesn't need two-a-days (yes I know they don't do that anymore). TB12 will call him in December for the playoff run and he'll be back."