NFL Fans React to Rob Gronkowski Retiring From League for Second Time

Rob Gronkowski will enjoy the retired life once again. The superstar tight end announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and leaves the game as an all-time great. In his nine seasons with the New England Patriots and two with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski won four Super Bowls, was selected to the All-Pro First Team four times and the Pro Bowl five times. This is the second time Gronkowski has retired as he called it a career after the 2018 season came to an end.

"Rob is a true professional who left it all on the field for us the past two seasons and helped establish a championship culture in our building," Buccaneers General Manager Jason Licht said in a statement. "He played a crucial part in our Super Bowl LV championship season in 2020 and battled through a number of injuries last year while on the way to one of the most productive receiving yardage seasons in his 11-year career. It is always difficult to see a great player walk away from the game when he is still enjoying that kind of success, but the overwhelming emotions I feel today are gratitude and respect for one of the greatest tight ends who ever played the game." Here's a look at fans reacting to Gronkowski's retirement announcement.