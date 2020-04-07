Rob Gronkowski Speaks out After Winning WWE Title During WrestleMania

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski added another championship title to his resume on Sunday night. He pinned his best friend, Mojo Rawley, to secure the WWE 24/7 title at WrestleMania 36. Less than 24 hours later, he’s reminiscing about the championship win.

Gronkowski posted a series of photos on Instagram Monday that reflected on the second night of WrestleMania 36. The photos showed him holding up the belt, doing an interview and crowd surfing. He was clearly fired up about the 24/7 victory. Gronkowski also didn’t feel any remorse for taking the title away from Rawley, who only had it in his possession for one day. The WWE star had secured the title by pinning R-Truth on Saturday night.

“AND NEW @WWE 24/7 CHAMP! GRONK! #Wrestlemania 36 as the host and the new 24/7 champ!!! Sorry Mojo! Love you bro! But I could not pass up the opportunity to win gold at Wrestlemania! Especially my dangerous high voltage dive from the ceiling!” Gronkowski wrote in the caption of his photo.

While Rawley could have felt betrayed by Gronkowski after losing the belt on Sunday night, he didn’t appear to hold any grudges. The current WWE 24/7 title holder posted a video on Instagram Monday in which he and Rawley were wearing matching purple and white zebra print overalls and riding a two-seater bike. This video showed them leaving for WrestleMania 36 with Rawley holding the belt before returning the next day. They were wearing the same clothes as the day before, but Gronkowski was now in possession of the belt.

With Gronkowski winning the belt, he now joins some other non-wrestlers as the WWE 24/7 titleholder. Boston Celtics center Enes Kanter, NASCAR driver Kyle Busch and EDM DJ Marshmello have all been named 24/7 champions. Now the only question is whether Gronkowski holds onto his belt for a long time or if he loses it in the near future.

Gronkowski may have been the host of WrestleMania 36, but he drew considerable attention to the event by securing the 24/7 championship. His performance was viewed by many wrestling fans as very entertaining. It didn’t generate as much excitement as The Undertaker burying AJ Styles alive at the end of a boneyard match, but the fans were still happy to see the three-time Super Bowl champion secure a different type of title.

Following his performance at WrestleMania 36, there are questions about whether or not Gronkowski will take part in some upcoming matches. He previously said in 2019 that he doesn’t feel he “would be a full-time wrestler.” Instead, he would prefer to take part in a “crazy match” like Royal Rumble.