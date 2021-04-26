Rob Gronkowski Sets World Record With Insane Catch

✖

Rob Gronkowski just made history this past weekend. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end has entered the Guinness Book of World Records after catching a pass dropped from a helicopter 600 feet in the air at his alma mater, the University of Arizona. He was wearing his old No. 48 Wildcats jersey and fumbled two attempts before grabbing the third. After the catch, Gronkowski was swarmed by the current Arizona football players and his former New England Patriots teammate Teddy Bruschi.

"Every time you step on the field, you've got to raise that bar to another level, baby," Gronkowski told the team per NFL.com. "And I just raised that bar to this level." Gronkowski has achieved a lot in his NFL career, but this is the first time he has ever caught a 200-yard pass. The catch comes over two months after he caught six passes for 67 yards to help the Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.

"It feels amazing, it feels tremendous. It's just an unbelievable story," Gronkowski said about winning the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay. "The first time ever, a team going to the Super Bowl in their hometown. Just that story is so surreal. Just so many storylines to this team this year. But I would say the most important storyline is just how everyone worked together, from the defensive side to the offensive side of the ball. Everyone contributed, everyone played their role. It was just amazing. What a year it was playing with these guys. What a year. I can't say that enough."

Gronkowski returned to the NFL last season after retiring one year earlier. Along with winning four Super Bowls, Gronkowski holds the record for most touchdowns by a tight end in a single season (17, 2011). He decided to return to the NFL after Brady signed a contract with the Buccaneers in March 2020.

"It's just been over a series of talks, and it's just an unbelievable story," Gronkowski said. "There are a lot of other conversations that went down, but we're just going to keep them between us. But overall, just coming down to Tampa Bay, just coming into this organization, this Buccaneers organization, they were an organization ready to win. The players here were ready to win, and to come here and be a small part of it and play my role, was just amazing."