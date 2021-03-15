Rob Gronkowski's Future With Buccaneers Revealed

✖

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made their decision on Rob Gronkowski. According to sports agent Drew Rosenhaus (via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network), Gronkowski will sign a one-year, $10 million contract extension with the Buccaneers. This comes after him helping Tom Brady and the rest of the Buccaneers win the Super Bowl in February.

Gronkowski was a member of the New England Patriots with Brady from 2010-2018. He retired from the NFL after the 2018 season but returned in 2020 after Brady signed a two-year contract with the Buccaneers. Since the Patriots still had Gronkowski's rights, they had to trade him to the Buccaneers in April. After the Super Bowl, Gronkowski talked about coming out of retirement and playing with Brady.

"It's just been over a series of talks, and it's just an unbelievable story," he said. "There are a lot of other conversations that went down, but we're just going to keep them between us. But overall, just coming down to Tampa Bay, just coming into this organization, this Buccaneers organization, they were an organization ready to win. The players here were ready to win, and to come here and be a small part of it and play my role, was just amazing. Just to come here and have a situation like this, with so many great players and be Super Bowl LV champs, it's just surreal."

Gronkowski, 31 has won four Super Bowls in his 10 NFL seasons. For his career, Gronkowski has caught 566 passes for 8.484 yards and 86 touchdowns. His success in the 2010s decade led to him being selected to the All-Decade Team and the NFL 100th Anniversary All-Time Team.

"It feels amazing, it feels tremendous. It's just an unbelievable story," Gronkowski said about winning the Super Bowl in his first season in Tampa Bay. "The first time ever, a team going to the Super Bowl in their hometown. Just that story is so surreal. Just so many storylines to this team this year. But I would say the most important storyline is just how everyone worked together, from the defensive side to the offensive side of the ball. Everyone contributed, everyone played their role. It was just amazing. What a year it was playing with these guys. What a year. I can't say that enough.