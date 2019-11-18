Rob Gronkowski Says Dallas Cowboys ‘Could Use a Tight End Like Myself’

Former New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has made it clear he has no plans to return to the NFL in the near future. But if he does plan to come back, there might a team he would likely join, and it’s not the Patriots.

When Gronk was on Fox NFL Sunday this week, he mentioned possibly the Dallas Cowboys using a guy like him on the roster to help them win a Super Bowl.

Videos by PopCulture.com

When Gronk said that, it looked as if he was joking, but when he Curt Menefee asked him if he really was willing to play in Dallas, Gronkowski said, “Hey, you never know.” The interesting thing about this is Gronkowski is set to make a big announcement on Tuesday. It could be anything, but there have been rumors that he could be coming back to the Patriots to help them make a push to another Super Bowl win.

“I feel like the @dallascowboys could use a tight end like myself.” – @RobGronkowski 😂 pic.twitter.com/6DV6GUq29l — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) November 17, 2019

Back in October, Gronk said he had no plans to step back on the football field. He told WEEI’s The Greg Hill Show, “I’ll give an answer. Obviously, when I retired, I retired for a reason because I needed to step away. So it would be a no. There it is. But I never say no because I said no and everyone was like ‘yeah, he’s kidding.’ It’s a no. In my mind, that’s how it is. It’s a no.”

Tom Brady was asked if he would like to have Gronk back and while he knows the team could use him, he’s not going to force one of his good friends out of retirement.

“Look, I love that guy. I am so happy that he’s enjoying his time. I am happy that he’s enjoying his life.” Brady said. “He seems to really be doing a lot of great things. He knows how I feel about him. I want what is best for him. He’s the only person that can make those decisions. I don’t lobby for those things.

“I have a great relationship with him. He has given actually a hell of a lot to our team already over the course of a long period of time, and I think people should be very appreciative for what he’s brought to the team and what he’s brought to the region. I think he’s a very special guy. He’s just in a different phase of his life.”