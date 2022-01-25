Rob Gronkowski Gives Update on Future With Buccaneers, NFL Following Playoff Loss

There’s been a lot of talk about Tom Brady’s future in the NFL after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday. But it’s also possible that Brady’s longtime teammate and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski could retire again. While speaking to reporters on Monday, Gronkowski talked about whether he’ll be with the team next season.

“I’m really going to basically do what’s best for myself in terms of the football world,” Gronkowski said, per CBS Sports. “It’s going to be a decision based upon of where I’m at in a couple weeks.” Gronkowski had a productive 2021 season despite missing five games due to an injury. In 12 games, Gronkowski, 32, caught 55 passes for 802 yards and six touchdowns. It was his best season since catching 69 passes for 1,084 yards and eight touchdowns as a member of the New England Patriots in 2017.

If Brady does retire, that doesn’t mean Gronkowski will call it a career either despite only catching passes from Brady in his career. “There could be a scenario like that,” Gronkowski said on playing with another quarterback. “I’ll never throw anything off the board.” Gronkowski took a year off in 2019 before coming back to the NFL in 2020. He was traded to the Buccaneers shortly after Brady signed a contract with the team. The addition of Brady and Gronkowski led to the Buccaneers winning their first Super Bowl since 2002.

“It’s been an unbelievable ride. There’s no doubt about it,” Gronkowski said. “My decision for coming back was definitely solidified being here. I was very happy to come back and play football. Just being a part of this organization from [the front office], to all of my teammates here, I have much love for everyone in this organization. Last year, we won the Super Bowl – which is unbelievable.”

Gronkowski continued: “It’s unfortunate with how everything went yesterday, but it was still a very successful season, no doubt about that. To win the Super Bowl last season and get back in the playoffs this year, it’s hard. It’s a game of football. It’s hard to win. It’s hard to win one Super Bowl, so it’s hard to even go to the playoffs.”