Tom Brady Says He’s Ready to ‘Spend Time With Family’ While Discussing His Future

Tom Brady will be at home for the Super Bowl this season after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs Sunday. But will that be the last time Brady will put on an NFL uniform? Brady spoke about his future on his podcast Let’s Go! with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. He said he’s in “no rush” to make a decision and being with his family is on the top of his list when it comes to his plans.

“I’ll know when I know. It’s a day after the season,” Brady said, per ET Canada. “So I think, for all of us, you know, we can all decompress a bit. It’s been six straight months of football, every day consumed by day-in and day-out football. I think now it’s just some time to spend some time with my family and spend some time with my kids.” Brady is married to Gisele Bundchen, and the couple has two kids, Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12. Brady also shares a son, Jack, 14, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

“I think as I’ve gotten older, I think the best part is, is football is extremely important in my life,” Brady continued. “And it means a lot to me. And I care a lot about what we’re trying to accomplish as a team.”And I care a lot about my teammates. And the biggest difference now that I’m older is I have kids now, too, you know, and I care about them a lot as well. They’ve been my biggest supporters. My wife is my biggest supporter. It pains her to see me get hit out there. And she deserves what she needs from me as a husband and my kids deserve what they need from me as a dad.

“And I’m gonna spend some time with them and give them what they need, ’cause they’ve really been giving me what I need the last six months to do what I love to do. I said this a few years ago, it’s what relationships are all about. It’s not always what I want. It’s what we want as a family.”

Brady has one year remaining on his contract with the Buccaneers. While the loss on Sunday is disappointing for him, Brady has done more than any other NFL player in history, appearing in 10 Super Bowls while winning seven of them, winning the Super Bowl MVP award five times and winning the MVP award three times.