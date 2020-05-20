Rob Gronkowski is 'Four More Protein Shakes' From Reaching NFL Weight

✖

When Rob Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers via trade, he revealed that he had to gain some weight. The former New England Patriots tight end was shy of 260 pounds but was confident he would soon be tipping the scales. Now he is only "four protein shakes" from that weight.

Gronkowski confirmed his weight gain to CBS' Chris Hassel. He said that he is currently 257 pounds but will soon be over 260. To add to his confidence, Gronkowski flexed for the camera and showed that he's still in tip-top shape. He just hasn't exactly reached the same weight that he carried while winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots.

"Yeah, baby, yeah. You know it,” Gronkowski said. "My lowest I got to was 240, and it felt good, you know. I've been above 260 pounds basically my whole entire life since high school. Since senior year in high school, I was 260. I had never been under 260 since then. ... I'm about 257 pounds right now. Everyone thinks I'm like 240, 230, but I'm basically four more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight. I'm excited about that. I'll definitely be at my weight when it’s time to go. I’ll be at 260 to 265 when it’s time to roll."

While Gronkowski has always been above 260 pounds during his NFL career, he dropped weight following Super Bowl LIII. As a retired player at the time, he didn't have to worry about maintaining the same level of bulk. This created doubts among fans about whether or not he would be suiting up again, but Gronkowski said he lost the weight to help out his body.

"So it felt good just to drop that weight, ease up my joints, let my body free. I felt like that weight was loaded weight, too," Gronkowski continued. "So it felt good to get rid of it. So now it's time to build back upon it, put lean muscle on my body and get ready for the NFL season like I never have before. It's a different way, a different type of training style I'm doing and everything."

Once Gronkowski reaches his playing weight, he will be ready to partner with Tom Brady on an entirely new team. The two former members of the Patriots will be striving to lead the Buccaneers to the playoffs with the intention of winning Super Bowl LV in Tampa. Gronkowski can't guarantee a championship, but he can guarantee that he will be over 260 pounds during the season.