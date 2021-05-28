How Rob Gronkowski Broke the Rules to Get Camille Kostek's Number

✖

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek have been together for nearly six years and have been one of the top couples in sports. However, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end had to break the rules in order to get Kostek's phone number. During an appearance on the Betches' U Up? podcast, Kostek, a former cheerleader for the New England Patriots, talked about what Gronkowski had to do to connect with her.

"Jermaine Wiggins gave [his number] to me," she said. "So Rob didn’t even approach me, I didn’t approach him because you're not allowed to do that. I was a rookie following the rules. Rob said, 'Go ask for a poster and have [Camille] write her number on it for me.’ [Rob] was like, ‘Listen, this is for a friend of mine. Can you sign it?' I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what my job is.’ He said, ‘Okay, can you put your number on the back? It’s for Gronk. It’s for Rob.’ I was like, ‘Oh, I'm not allowed to do that, I'm so sorry.’ He was like, ‘Okay, [Rob] had a feeling you were a goody two shoes and followed the rules.’ So he pulled out this crinkled up name tag and on the back it said ‘shhh’ with his phone number. And I just held onto it until I was ready to call him. He knew I was a rule follower, I love it.”

NFL rules prevented the two from dating when they were with the Patriots. But they quickly became an item after Kostek retired from cheerleading in 2015. Kostek also talked about how they first met which was at a community service event.

"I had just gotten out of a relationship of four years," Kostek said. "I was a past cheerleader and I told my coach, ‘Listen… I wanna sign up for every and all acts of community service. That’s the only thing that’s gonna make me feel better right now.’ I signed up--it was the night before Thanksgiving and we were putting together some turkey baskets for the less fortunate. I was one of the cheerleaders that had signed up and Rob was one of the football players that signed up and I was making eye contact with him a bunch of times and I didn't think anything of it."

Gronkowski and Kostek have had a journey since meeting eight years ago. After winning three Super Bowls with the Patriots, Gronkowski retired from the NFL but came back last year to join Tom Brady and the Buccaneers to win a Super Bowl. Kostek has had a lot of success of her own over the years, making the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition and becoming one of the hosts of the TBS series Wipeout.