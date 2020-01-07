Rob Gronkowski Botches One of Lady Gaga’s Biggest Hits During Karaoke

Rob Gronkowski has made a name for his abilities on the football field and as a dancer for the Los Angeles Lakers. His singing talents, however, are coming under fire after a recent appearance at karaoke. The retired tight end did his best to sing “You and I” by Lady Gaga, but he didn’t exactly hit the notes.

TMZ Sports revealed the exclusive video of the performance, which happened prior to Gronkowski’s appearance on the Kelly Clarkson Show. He was on hand to surprise a young girl that had been bullied for playing football, but he wanted to prepare for his appearance by singing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Gronkowski turned heads prior to his appearance with the singing skills, he also drew some attention while helping cook some steaks. Chef Curtis Stone showed off his abilities with the cooking utensils, which led to Gronkowski hand-feeding singer Luis Fonsi a big hunk of meat.

Since walking away from the NFL, Gronkowski has been incredibly busy. He was spotted dancing with the Lakers Girls in late November, and he served as a co-host on FOX’s New Year’s Eve celebration. Although he did create some “controversy” by smashing a LEGO bust of Steve Harvey.

Along with his appearances on live TV, he has also become a spokesman for a number of companies, including Ice Shaker and CBDMEDIC. He has also recently partnered with a fitness app to serve as a personal trainer.

Gronkowski revealed in early January that he had partnered with Fitplan, a personal training app that provides workouts to users around the world. He will be part of a group of celebrities that includes baseball legend Alex Rodriguez, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, and four-time Olympian Ryan Lochte.

“I’m stoked at having another way to connect with followers and help them work towards their fitness goals,” Gronkowski said. “It was a no brainer to join the talented roster with fellow pro athletes and share the workouts that carried me through my career and beyond.”

With so many projects on his schedule, it’s unlikely that Gronkowski will find time to take singing lessons in anticipation of his next karaoke performance. Instead, he will simply go all-out while channeling Lady Gaga.

Photo Credit: Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images