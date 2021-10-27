Ring of Honor to Enter Hiatus, Release All Wrestlers From Contracts

Ring of Honor Wrestling made a big announcement about its future. On Wednesday, the Baltimore-based promotion announced it would enter a hiatus following December’s Final Battle 2021 pay-per-view. And according to multiple reports, Ring of Honor wrestlers will be released from their contracts by the end of the year.

“Throughout the pandemic, our top priority was to keep everyone healthy and safe, and despite not producing any live events over 18 months, we were able to keep everyone fully contracted,” the statement from Ring of Honor read. “We now find ourselves at a time where we need to make changes to our business operations and are planning a pivot for Ring of Honor, with a new mission and strategy. The year will culminate with a Final Battle in December, and we will be taking the first quarter of 2022 to work internally to reimagine ROH. ROH has the most dedicated fans in the industry, and we appreciate their loyalty and patience as we reconceptualize ROH.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We anticipate returning to live events in April for the Super Card of Honor with a new fan-focused product and provide a unique experience for wrestling fans,” Mike Johnson of PWInsider shared more information about the Ring of Honor Wrestlers being informed their contracts will expire soon.

“PWInsider.com has confirmed with multiple talents who were on today’s Ring of Honor Zoom call that they were informed that if their contracts were expiring at the end of the year, they will not be renewed. Talents who have deals beyond 1/1/22 will remain under contract for at least a certain period of time,” Johnson wrote. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com reported that Ring of Honor wrestlers can start looking for other work.

Ring of Honor was founded in 2002 by Rob Feinstein and was sold in 2011 to Sinclair Broadcast Group. Ring of Honor helped launch the careers of many top stars in All Elite Wrestling and WWE, including Samoa Joe, CM Punk, Adam Cole, Bryan Danielson, Sami Zayn, Cody Rhodes and Jay Lethal, who is still with Ring of Honor now. Lethal has been dubbed “The Franchise” of Ring of Honor as he’s a two-time ROH World Champion. He holds the record for most combined days with title in company history.