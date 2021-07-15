Richard Sherman Released From Jail, Facing Multiple Charges

✖

Richard Sherman was ordered to be released from jail following his arrest on a burglary domestic violence charge on Wednesday morning, according to USA Today. Sherman waived his right to appear in court on Thursday and was ordered to surrender any firearms, prohibited from using any non-prescribed drugs or drinking alcohol and order to stay away from his father-in-law. The NFL free-agent cornerback will appear in court on Friday morning for a hearing on four pending charges.

The charges Sherman is facing are misdemeanor and gross misdemeanor crimes of second-degree criminal trespass and third-degree malicious mischief (with domestic violence designations), DUI, and resisting arrest. When Sherman was arrested on Wednesday, he was charged with felony burglary domestic violence, but that has been dismissed.

Authorities in King County, Washington said Sherman wrecked his vehicle in the Seattle area on Wednesday morning. He abandoned the vehicle and then went to his in-law's residence. Sherman attempted to break-in, leading to his father-in-law, Raymond Moss, arming himself with a handgun. Moss pepper-sprayed at Sherman before police arrested him, according to the Associated Press.

“The family began to yell in fear,” Moss told police. “I used pepper spray on Sherman’s face through the partially opened door as he was still banging and attempting to gain entry. I told him to stop. I armed myself with my handgun at this time fearing for the safety of myself and my family.”

Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss, reportedly called 911. When police arrived, Sherman attempted to fight them when he was told he was going to be arrested. A K-9 cop released a dog on Sherman to subdue him, which led to the former San Francisco 49ers cornerback suffering a lower leg laceration. Sherman was sent to the hospital before being booked at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle.

“We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved,” the NFLPA said in a statement. “We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us.” Sherman has spent 10 seasons in the NFL, playing seven with the Seattle Seahawks before playing three with the 49ers. He's a five-time Pro Bowler who helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl during the 2013 season.