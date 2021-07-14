Richard Sherman Arrested in Seattle, Jailed Without Bail

✖

Richard Sherman was arrested on Wednesday morning and booked at the King County Correctional facility in Seattle, according to ESPN. The free-agent NFL cornerback is being investigated for burglary domestic violence. Sherman was denied bail, but that's is standard procedure in a case like this until they can appear before a judge, according to the Redmond (Washington) Police Department.

A spokesperson said a 911 call from the residence was received at 2 a.m. PT. The person calling said an adult male family member was attempting to force his way into the home, despite not living at the residence. The suspect was outside the home when police arrived. He was arrested and taken to a hospital before fighting with the police.

Sherman, 33, spent the last three seasons with the San Francisco 49ers before being released in February. He is also vice president of the NFL Players Association's executive committee, and the NFLPA released a statement on the situation.

"We were made aware of an arrest last night of one of our player leaders for an alleged domestic violence incident and have activated our domestic violence crisis protocol for the protection and support of everyone involved," the NFLPA said in a statement. "We will continue to monitor events closely as more facts are made available to us."

Sherman signed with the 49ers in 2018 after being released by the Seattle Seahawks. During his time in Seattle, Sherman became one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL, being named to the Pro Bowl and the All-Pro Team four times in seven seasons. He led the NFL in interceptions in 2013 with eight and helped the Seahawks win the Super Bowl that same season.

His best season with the 49ers was in 2019, recording three interceptions and 11 passes defended in 15 games. He was named to Pro Bowl and All-Pro team again and led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance."I only want to play two more [seasons]," Sherman said shortly after being released by the 49ers in February. "I want to get on a competitive team. I think I still have a lot to give to the game. I think I still have a lot that I want to accomplish and I think I can go out there and help a defense come together like it should and reach their potential, reaches the heights that the defenses that I've played on have reached."