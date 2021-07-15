Richard Sherman Domestic Violence 911 Call Released

✖

Richard Sherman was arrested for domestic violence in Seattle on Wednesday morning, and the 911 call has been released. ESPN and ABC obtained the call on Thursday, and the person talking to the 911 dispatcher is believed to be Sherman's wife, Ashley Moss. The caller said Sherman was being "drunk and belligerent" and said he was "threatening to kill himself."

ESPN says the caller can be heard attempting to prevent Sherman from leaving the residence, saying residence, saying, "Richard, please stop." She also told the 911 dispatcher the free-agent NFL cornerback drank two hard bottles of alcohol. When police arrived, Sherman fought with them before being arrested. He was sent to the hospital before being booked at the King County Correctional facility in Seattle.

Moss told The Seattle Times on Wednesday that Sherman "didn't harm anybody." She also said: "My kids were not harmed in the incident. He's a good person, and this is not his character. We're doing all right, just trying to get him out. I want people to know no one was injured." Authorities said that Sherman did not enter the home and did not attack any family members.

Along with the incident at home, Sherman is facing several charges after authorities said he crashed his SUV in a construction zone. Washington State Patrol received a separate 911 call early Wednesday morning about possibly an impaired driver. Police responded and found the vehicle at a parking lot that had "significant" damage on the driver's side. Washington State Patrol alerted the Richmond Police Department once they ran the plates on the vehicle and determined it was registered to Sherman.

When police met up with Sherman and told him they had probable cause to place him under arrest, he began fighting with them until a K-9 officer released the dog to subdue him. He was taken to the hospital to be treated for minor cuts.

Sherman became a free agent after being cut by the 49ers earlier this year. He spent three seasons with the 49ers after spending his first seven with the Seattle Seahawks. During his time in Seattle, Sherman became one of the top cornerbacks in the league, being named to the All-Pro team five times and helping the Seahawks win the Super Bowl in 2013.

