Ric Flair Reveals if He Is in Viral Photo That Features NSFW Act

Ric Flair had to set the record straight about a viral photo that surfaced on Twitter. The WWE Hall of Famer is accused of doing an NSFW act on a train after a photo of the incident began trending on Twitter Wednesday. TMZ Sports spoke to Flair and made it clear the man in the photo isn't him. In fact, Flair went on to say that he hasn't been on a train in a while.

The photo, which can be found by searching Twitter, shows a man that has slick-back hair like Flair. But that's the only similarity as the face of the man is not shown. It has been a busy month for Flair as he recently left WWE and is now a free agent. Over the weekend, Flair appeared at AAA's Triplemania over the weekend, showing support for Andrade in his match against Kenny Omega. Andrade is engaged to Flair's daughter, Charlotte Flair.

“I’ve gotten to walk my daughter to the ring, and she is the best female wrestler in the world, and now I was able to walk to the ring with Andrade, who is one of the top 10 guys in the business, period,” Ric Flair said per Sports Illustrated. “And that match was incredible. I’m so proud of both Andrade and Kenny. They are both hell on wheels. They can really go. Plus, I was able to share the moment with my family. I feel very fortunate and blessed to be able to do that."

Andrade was happy to have Flair in his corner. “Mr. Flair came to Mexico, which I still can’t believe,” Andrade says. “When he hugged me during our entrance, that was real. A bond for the love of what we do professionally that is in our blood. The bond of family. “No one has had more experience than Mr. Flair. To have his support, his credibility, wanting to come with me to my home country, that was overwhelming. I am beyond grateful. His support and belief in me means more than I can put into words.”

Flair had three different stints in WWE, with the third one lasting for nine years. He is a two-time WWE Hall of Fame inductee, the first being as an individual in 2008, and the second being a member of the Four Horsemen in 2012.