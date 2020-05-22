Ric Flair Signs New Contract With WWE

✖

Ric Flair is going to be with WWE for a long time. The 16-time world champion went to Twitter on Thursday to show off his new WWE contract. There were previous reports that Flair signed a new deal with the company and it's now been confirmed. Flair hasn't been on WWE TV much lately, but the new contract means he will likely make more appearances down the road.

As mentioned by ComicBook.com, Flair was on a special edition of Raw last year when his 70th birthday was celebrated. Batista attacked Flair which led to Triple H having a match with him at WrestleMania 35. Later in the year, Flair appeared on the Raw Reunion special. The last time he was on WWE TV was in February, making a cameo appearance on NXT. Flair might not be on WWE TV a lot, but his daughter, Charlotte Flair, continues to make a big impact on the company. She is the current NXT Women's Champion and has been appearing on Raw and SmackDown along with NXT.

Charlotte being NXT women's Champion is an interesting move considering that brand is a developmental program for WWE. However, booking for Charlotte has reportedly been an issue, which has led to Flair speaking out about it.

"I am not happy with the way they are doing it; I guess she's been put in that role. Number one, I need to be left out of the equation because she has surpassed me in talent," Ric said on the WINCLY podcast. "She's never gonna be around for 40 years which is why I'm still a household name. I think they look at it and say, 'Well, she's like her dad. She'll do anything we want her to do because she's a pro.'" Flair went on to say that Charlotte is already a Hall of Famer and the biggest star in the women's division. Charlotte has won 12 championships during her time in WWE, so she will be in the WWE Hall of Fame once her career is over.

As for Flair, he was won 16 championships in WCW, NWA and WWE. He has been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame twice - once for himself and the other for being a member of the Four Horsemen. Flair is also a member of the NWA Hall of Fame and Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame.