Ric Flair Biopic in the Works

Ric Flair is enjoying life right now after making a name for himself in pro wrestling for the last 40 years. As a result of his accomplishments in the ring, a new film about Flair will likely be released in the near future. The WWE Hall of Famer was on Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio this week and he said a new biopic about him is in the works. Flair said he and WWE will be working with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Dany Garcia to get the project going.

“I’ve talked to Dwayne (Johnson) and Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia and they’re gonna collaborate for all this stuff and make a movie with the WWE with me, with Sue Levinson, who now is with WWE and is doing a fabulous job, and Sue’s got a great background,” Flair said, via Cultaholic. “As soon as everything gets rolling again, I’m going to make that movie.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

There have been a number of features of Flair over the years, but the most recent documentary of the legend was released in 2017 which was an ESPN 30 for 30 special called Nature Boy. The documentary talks about Flair’s career, but it also takes a look at his struggles outside the ring, including his relationship with his son Reid.

“Flair admits to neglecting his two children from his first marriage, but Reid was special,” Michael McCarthy of Sporting News wrote. “We see in the documentary how Flair groomed him, introducing him to pro wrestling and allowing him to drink with him and his wrestling buddies. Wrestler turned WWE executive Triple H even warns Flair that Reid has a drug problem. But Flair ignores him. The son adopts his father’s hard-drinking, hard-living ways, leading to an early death.”

Flair is the most accomplished wrestler of all-time. He is a 16-time world champion, winning titles in NWA, WCW and WWF/E. He’s also known for his “Wooo” chant which he got from a well-known musician.

“The ‘Wooo’, I got that from Jerry Lee Lewis,” Flair said via ESPN. “I loved listening to Jerry Lee Lewis when I was on the road at night. I’m sure I’m not the only one. I was [driving] to TV, [and heard] Great Balls of Fire. Next day I did it, and thank god I did. 1974, it caught on instantly within North Carolina, but then I did it on TV and it took off.”