Ric Flair Says a Physical WWE Hall of Fame Is Being Built in Orlando

Being named to the WWE Hall of Fame is a big honor for any WWE Superstar. And while fans get to see their favorite stars get inducted during WrestleMania week, having an actual Hall of Fame museum is something fans have been wanting for many years. That could be coming soon as WWE Hall of Fame Ric Flair said the company is in the process of building a physical Hall of Fame in Orlando. He talked about this on ESPN's The Jump when he mentioned his collaboration with NBA star Damian Lillard on new pair of Adidas shoes, which was modeled after one of Flair's robes.

"I've had like 36 or 38 (robes), I can't remember the exact number. And [the gold one] was one of my favorite robes," Flair said on The Jump. "WWE is actually in the process of building a Hall of Fame, a physical structure Hall of Fame, in Orlando. It's been delayed too because of COVID. They bought it, and they wanted to put [the robe] in there as something I wore. They've been tremendous to me on so many different levels. Now I need something in the entertainment wing."

An actual WWE Hall of Fame building has been rumored for years. When Flair made the announcement, Mike Johnson of PWInsider said there are no plans to have a physical building up in the near future. "In asking around this morning, PWInsider.com sources stated that there has been no updates beyond what has been discussed in the past about potential plans and that there's currently nothing on the horizon that would indicate anything different," Johnson stated. "So, if you are hoping for some sort of announcement in the near future, don't expect it to be forthcoming anytime soon."

The WWE Hall of Fame was launched in 1993, and the only person inducted the first year was Andre the Giant who died two months before being enshrined. WWE would induct more wrestlers and celebrities in the next three years before putting it on hiatus in 1997. It returned in 2004 and has continued ever since. There are a total of 204 inductees, including 113 individuals, 36 legacies, 15 groups, 10 celebrities and five people who have won the Warrior Award. Some wrestlers have been inducted twice including Flair, Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.