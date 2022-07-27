Ric Flair Has Strong Reaction to Vince McMahon's Retirement From WWE

Vince McMahon has retired from WWE, and Ric Flair has some strong thoughts on the move. The WWE Hall of Famer recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet about McMahon's retirement and said he doesn't like it. Flair isn't sure what the 76-year-old is going to do next since WWE has been his life since he purchased it in 1982.

"I wasn't happy about it at all, I love Vince McMahon," Flair said, per Thirsty for News. "I don't know what he is doing right now but I feel like he will have a hard time. He will adjust obviously, but he loved the business and he made us all who we are, from Hulk to everybody. I don't care what everybody else thinks, he made us, and I have nothing but respect for him. He is a majority stockholder; I don't know if he will [stay away] or not. He's a genius."

What's interesting about McMahon retiring is Flair has outlasted him. Flair, 76, is coming out of retirement to compete in one more match on Sunday. He will team up with his son-in-law, Andrade El Idolo of All Elite Wrestling, and the two will take on AEW's Jay Lethal and WWE's Jeff Jarrett in a tag team match in Nashville. On Flair's To Be The Man podcast, the 16-time world champion talked about how he's trying to McMahon to attend the match.

"I'm trying to get [Vince] to come to Nashville now," Flair said, per Wrestling Inc. "I want him to roast me. He certainly has in real life enough! 'Hey, these heels don't draw, you stupid son of a b*tch. Don't ever bring a lawyer to see me. I don't like lawyers. Who are these two jackoffs?'"

Before the match, Flair was training with Lethal to get ready for his return to the ring. "He just has to go out there and do what's called 'the greatest hits' — strut, 'Woooo!,' chop someone," Lethal told ESPN. "And the people would be OK with that. But that wouldn't be OK with him. So, you're gonna see him attempt and deliver on a Level 10 match. Whatever he can bring, he will bring. "