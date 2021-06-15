Renee Paquette Welcomes First Child With Husband Jon Moxley

✖

Renee Paquette is officially a new mom. On Tuesday, the former WWE star took to Twitter to announce that her baby girl has arrived and is taking time away from her podcast Oral Sessions. She also mentioned that her daughter, named Nora, is "absolutely incredible," and she released a new episode of her podcast where she talks to her husband and Nora's father, Jon Moxley.

Back in November, Moxley, a former WWE star in AEW, announced the news of Paquette's pregnancy on an episode of AEW Dynamite. At the time, Moxley was the AEW World Champion and said that he has a "pregnant wife at home" during a promo. Paquette then confirmed the news on Instagram. In May, while talking to her mother on the Oral Sessions podcast, Paquette revealed the baby's name, Nora, a tribute to her grandmother, Eleanor.

Baby girl is officially here, so I’m checking out and becoming a mom. (She’s absolutely incredible!! 🥰) I have a bunch of guest hosts lined up for you guys and I started with none other than my baby daddy, cool dude husband @JonMoxley check it here- https://t.co/YC3k4fqOwN — Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) June 15, 2021

Paquette left WWE in August 2020 after spending eight years with the company. Moxley left WWE after his contract expired on April 30, 2019. During her time in WWE, Paquette, who went by Renee Young on WWE TV, would conduct interviews backstage, host pre-shows for pay-per-views and also did some commentary work for Raw. In September, Paquette went on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast and explained why she left WWE.

"I don't know if there was a definitive 'I'm leaving now' [moment]," she said. "Backstage got canceled, I got COVID, a lot of s— just kind of happened... I'm at home; I get my diagnosis; that same day, I found out that Backstage gets canceled. But it was really with Backstage being canceled that I was like, 'What am I doing? I'm not really doing anything anymore and my skill set of being a host, there's just nowhere for me to do it anymore." After leaving WWE, Paquette was still covering the company through Fox Sports.

"It was all that stuff happening at once and just being like, 'What am I doing here? I've checked off all the things I've been able to do.' Stepping away from commentary ultimately left kind of a bad taste in my mouth," she stated. "So going to working for FOX was incredible, and I'll still be doing stuff for FOX as we're kind of figuring out what that looks like with WWE and FOX."