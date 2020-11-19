WWE Alum Renee Young Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Jon Moxley

✖

Renee Paquette, formerly known as Renee Young, is about to become a mom. On AEW Dynamite on Wednesday, Paquette's husband, Jon Moxley revealed that Young is pregnant, and the couple is expecting their first child. Moxley, who is the AEW World Champion made the announcement during a promo, stating that he has a "pregnant wife at home."

Paquette, confirmed the news on Instagram, posting a photo of her and Moxley together with an emoji that has a husband, wife and child. A number of WWE and AEW Superstars sent messages to the couple, congratulating them on the big news. Paquette and Moxley both worked for WWE for many years. Moxley left the company in April 2019 while Paquette left after SummerSlam this year. She does have some projects in the works as she's publishing a cookbook and launching her own podcast called Oral Sessions.

In September, Paquette talked about leaving WWE on the Sports Illustrated Media Podcast. "I don't know if there was a definitive 'I'm leaving now' [moment]," Young said. "Backstage got canceled, I got COVID, a lot of s— just kind of happened... I'm at home, I get my diagnosis, that same day I found out that Backstage gets canceled. But it was really with Backstage being canceled that I was like, 'What am I doing? I'm not really doing anything anymore and my skill set of being a host, there's just nowhere for me to do it anymore."

Paquette and Moxley began dating in 2013 and got married in 2017. Moxley left WWE once his contract expired and has gone on to be the No. 1 wrestler in the world, according to Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Paquette was doing a number of different things for WWE on the broadcast side and decided it was time for her to move on.

"It was all that stuff happening at once and just being like, 'What am I doing here? I've checked off all the things I've been able to do.' Stepping away from commentary ultimately left kind of a bad taste in my mouth," Young stated. "So going to working for FOX was incredible, and I'll still be doing stuff for FOX as we're kind of figuring out what that looks like with WWE and FOX."