Randy Moss' Son Thaddeus Says Not Being Drafted Was 'Slap in the Face'

Thaddeus Moss, the son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss, is not happy with how the NFL draft went. The LSU Tigers had 14 players drafted last month, but Thaddeus Moss was not one of them. The former LSU tight end, who signed a rookie free-agent contract with the Washington Redskins, spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said he's ready to prove he should have been drafted.

"Ultimately all I could ask for is the opportunity, but it was definitely a slap in the face," Moss said in a video news conference with reporters Wednesday, per USA Today. "I put a lot of work in, years of football. We (LSU) went undefeated and won a national championship. I played my best ball in our biggest games, so I definitely felt like it was a slap in the face not getting drafted, having kickers and punters and special teams guys get picked over me. I definitely felt some type of way over it. But it's no difference. I've always had to prove myself my whole life. Having the last name that I've had, I've had to prove everybody else wrong, or prove myself right."

Moss played a big role in the Tigers' run to a national championship last season, catching 47 passes for 570 yards and four touchdowns. He also caught nine passes and three touchdowns in LSU's two playoff victories.

"It was one of the best transformations I've ever seen in a young man," LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in April, talking about Moss' progression in 2019. "You know, he made a decision that he was gonna get in tremendous shape and he was gonna commit himself totally into football. And look at the year he had. Great young man, great team guy. Him and Joe [Burrow] became best buddies. Before that, Thaddeus had [injuries], but I don't think he missed one practice last year. He became a great team guy and enjoyed playing football."

There were a total of 12 tight ends selected in the draft including Moss' teammate Stephen Sullivan. Moss did receive interest from the Cincinnati Bengals and the New England Patriots, but he decided to sign with the Redskins as they were the first team to contact him after the draft. Moss is now looking to build is own NFL legacy, just like his father who finished with 982 receptions, 15,292 yards and 156 touchdowns.